Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia strongly condemns Baghdad terrorist attacks

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 17, 17:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The attack killed more than 30 people and left over 100 wounded on Monday

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Moscow strongly condemns the double terrorist attack in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, which killed more than 30 people and left over 100 wounded on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Read also

Iraqi troops free last major IS stronghold

"Moscow strongly condemns new terrorist attacks taking place on the long-suffering Iraqi land, which showcase the inhuman nature of radical militants," the statement reads. "It causes particular concern that their actions are aimed at disrupting efforts to promote national reconciliation at a decisive moment of the country’s history," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

The recent attack was preceded by other extremist raids, which took the lives of a number of Iraqi law enforcers, the ministry pointed out. "No one claimed responsibility for these barbaric acts but their style implies that ISIL [the former name of the Islamic State terror group outlawed in Russia - TASS], which has not been completely eliminated yet, may be behind the attacks," the statement says.

"We offer condolences to the families of those killed and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. "We reiterate our solidarity with the Iraqi government and people in the face of the ongoing threats and challenges. At the same time, we would like to emphasize the need to continue a resolute and uncompromising fight against terrorists no matter what slogans they hide behind," the statement adds.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Terrorism
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Freezing cold in Russia’s Yakutia fails to frighten off tourists
2
ISS orbit raised by 400 meters
3
Last year's mortality in Russia down among all age groups — health minister
4
EU needs to mend relations with Russia — Bulgarian PM
5
Ukraine parliament rejects amendment on breaking off diplomatic ties with Russia
6
Bitcoin exchange rate down more than 25%
7
Russia's Kaspersky Lab detects virus stealing messages from WhatsApp
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама