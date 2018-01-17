Russia strongly condemns Baghdad terrorist attacks

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Moscow strongly condemns the double terrorist attack in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, which killed more than 30 people and left over 100 wounded on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Moscow strongly condemns new terrorist attacks taking place on the long-suffering Iraqi land, which showcase the inhuman nature of radical militants," the statement reads. "It causes particular concern that their actions are aimed at disrupting efforts to promote national reconciliation at a decisive moment of the country’s history," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

The recent attack was preceded by other extremist raids, which took the lives of a number of Iraqi law enforcers, the ministry pointed out. "No one claimed responsibility for these barbaric acts but their style implies that ISIL [the former name of the Islamic State terror group outlawed in Russia - TASS], which has not been completely eliminated yet, may be behind the attacks," the statement says.

"We offer condolences to the families of those killed and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. "We reiterate our solidarity with the Iraqi government and people in the face of the ongoing threats and challenges. At the same time, we would like to emphasize the need to continue a resolute and uncompromising fight against terrorists no matter what slogans they hide behind," the statement adds.