Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Iraqi troops free last major IS stronghold

World
November 17, 13:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Iraqi government troops have liberated the country's last IS-held town of Rawa

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Iraqi government troops have liberated the town of Rawa in the Anbar province, the last big stronghold of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) in the country, the Alsumaria TV channel reported citing Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Yarallah, the offensive's commander.

Read also

Iraqi government forces launch offensive against last IS stronghold

"The troops and militia units, supported by the international coalition’s aircraft, have fully liberated the town of Rawa from the IS group," he said.

According to the latest reports, militants have suffered heavy losses, the remaining members of illegal armed groups have fled to a desert in the country’s west.

The Iraqi military earlier announced the launch of the operation to free Rawa, located on the Syrian border, which had remained under the IS control since the summer of 2014. Ground forces advanced in three directions, supported by the US-led coalition’s aircraft.

According to Iraqi Interior Minister Qasim al-Araji, regaining control over Rawa means that "from the military standpoint, Iraq has done away with the [IS] group."

On November 3, Iraqi government troops liberated the town of Al-Qaimand then reached Rawa, located 40 kilometers to the east. In the past few days, an anti-terrorist operation was carried out on the approaches to the town.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Islamic State
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov slams Haley’s remark about impossibility to reach Russia's envoy as fake diplomacy
2
Russia floats out 4th Borei-class strategic nuclear submarine
3
Russia completes designing modified Tu-22M3 bomber, upgrade to begin in 2018
4
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber to make debut flight in February 2018
5
Russia, Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers to meet this week — Lavrov
6
US directly supports IS terrorists in Syria — Russian Defense Ministry
7
Eurasian Economic Union close to signing free trade zone agreement with China
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама