Zhirinovsky advises US 'to leave Olympus and become regional power'

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The leader of Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, believes that the United States has failed to attain its global aims in foreign policy and time is ripe for it "to leave Mount Olympus and become a regional power."

"True, its [US] global aims have remained unattained. It should leave Mount Olympus and become a regional power," Zhirinovsky told the media on Wednesday.

He recalled that earlier the United States made public its national security strategy in which Russia and China were identified as one of the main threats.

"The United States has published its national security strategy. It is true that we’ve got ahead," Zhirinovsky said.

In his opinion this is well seen in relations with China.

"The United States would like to set us against each other, but we are on friendly terms," he said. The same is true of Iran, which he described as Russia’s strategic partner and ally.

"Nothing worked in relations with North Korea and relations with Europe are strained," he concluded.