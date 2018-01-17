Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Zhirinovsky advises US 'to leave Olympus and become regional power'

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 17, 12:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The politician recalled that earlier the United States made public its national security strategy in which Russia and China were identified as one of the main threats

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The leader of Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, believes that the United States has failed to attain its global aims in foreign policy and time is ripe for it "to leave Mount Olympus and become a regional power."

"True, its [US] global aims have remained unattained. It should leave Mount Olympus and become a regional power," Zhirinovsky told the media on Wednesday.

Read also
Donald Trump

Firebrand Russian MP slams Trump as 'not fit' to be US president

He recalled that earlier the United States made public its national security strategy in which Russia and China were identified as one of the main threats.

"The United States has published its national security strategy. It is true that we’ve got ahead," Zhirinovsky said.

In his opinion this is well seen in relations with China.

"The United States would like to set us against each other, but we are on friendly terms," he said. The same is true of Iran, which he described as Russia’s strategic partner and ally.

"Nothing worked in relations with North Korea and relations with Europe are strained," he concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says legislative regulation of cryptocurrency market may be needed
2
Kremlin says no instructions for regions on banning opposition rallies
3
Putin’s campaign website up and running
4
Moldova’s border police ban entry to Russian TV host
5
Crimea's ex-prosecutor demands Kiev investigate Ukrainian president
6
PM vows expanding robotics in Russia would boost wages, not unemployment
7
Zhirinovsky advises US 'to leave Olympus and become regional power'
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама