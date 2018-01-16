Kremlin: Kiev mum on Putin's offer to hand over military equipment from Crimea

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. There has been no substantive response from Kiev yet to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal for the handover of military equipment from Crimea yet, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"We did hear a number of public statements that were made from Kiev, but I know nothing about any substantive response," he said.

On Thursday, January 11, Putin said that Russia was prepared to let Ukraine have back its military equipment from Crimea, although its condition left much to be desired. Putin said he was referring to tens of ships and dozens of combat planes. He believes that Ukrainian military might arrive in Crimea to take their ships to Odessa. Also, Russia is ready to invite Ukrainian military to participate in the disposal of Ukrainian ammunition.

Peskov recalled that Putin at a meeting with the editors-in-chief of Russia’s print media and news agencies said Russian military specialists believed the ammunition was too risky to transport and should be disposed of on site.