Putin and Italian PM discuss situation in Ukraine, Libya

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni have discussed over the phone the situation in Ukraine and Libya. "[The parties] exchanged views on pressing international issues, including in light of Italy’s OSCE chairmanship this year," the Kremlin press service reported. "[They] also paid attention to the settlement in Libya and the intra-Ukrainian crisis."

"[They] discussed in detail issues related to further development of mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, economy and the energy sector," the Kremlin press service added. The interlocutors expressed satisfaction with the successful opening of the Russian Seasons festival in Italy on January 14. The two sides noted that it is planned to hold more than 250 cultural events as part of this project, which "will undoubtedly contribute to efforts to expand friendly ties between the Russian and Italian peoples."

Putin and the Italian prime minister agreed to continue contacts at various levels.

Earlier reports said that Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano would visit Ukraine and Russia from January 30 to February 1, 2018.