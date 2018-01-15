Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Growing number of nations banking on military might to guarantee sovereignty, says Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 15, 13:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s top diplomat noted all this is happening due to the fact that the United States and its allies "still want to handle matters solely on the basis of dictating and putting forward ultimatums"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. An increasing amount of countries are wagering on boosting their military power to ensure their sovereignty as a result of the decline in the system of international law, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters at an annual news conference on Monday.

Read also

Washington believes US military 'strongest in human history'

"We are witnessing a devaluation of international law, and the diminishing role of multilateral institutions. We are also seeing more and more countries banking on boosting their military power, which is seen by them as almost the sole guarantee of preserving their sovereignty under current conditions," he said.

Russia’s top diplomat noted that all this is happening due to the fact that the United States and its allies "still want to handle matters solely on the basis of dictating and putting forward ultimatums. (They) do not want to hear the viewpoints of other global policy centers and, actually, do not want to recognize the reality of the emerging multipolar world."

"The methods they resort to, to contain their rivals are, for the most part, rather dubious and unscrupulous," the minister went on to say. "Their range is wide - from deploying a global missile defense system to unilateral sanctions, extraterritorial use of their legislation and threats to tackle any international issues in accordance with their own scenario exclusively, stopping at nothing, including the use of brute military force.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kiev lifts sanctions from Russian coal supplier
2
Press review: WADA to get ‘just desserts’ and Ukraine’s Russians may come home to vote
3
Russia's top diplomat says US not interested in keeping Syria's territorial integrity
4
Lavrov names conditions for extending Turkish Stream project to Europe
5
Growing number of nations banking on military might to guarantee sovereignty, says Lavrov
6
EU sanctions on Russian individuals unlikely to last long — French senator
7
Poland puts Russia on enemies list — Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама