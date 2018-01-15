Poland puts Russia on enemies list — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Moscow will not response similarly to Poland’s Russophobia policies, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a news conference on Monday.

"They have put us on the list of enemies, but we shall not response likewise, though we can see that Poland has been persistently, in large scale implanting Russophobia as a national idea," he said.

Russophobia in Poland spreads in many spheres, the minister said. "[Those are] the war against monuments, and the statements it is their right to remove the monuments which are not above burials, though the intergovernmental agreement on mutual respect for monuments, devoted to World War II, reads that it protects all the monuments," he continued by saying. "Besides, there is the role, Poland is playing in NATO, in EU to counteract any suggestions on whatever more realistic view on relations with Russia - this is what we also can well see."

According to the foreign minister, Russia would be ready for a dialogue with Poland if Warsaw realizes the dialogue may be based only on mutual respect for interests.