Syrian National Dialogue Congress aimed at intensifying UN activities on Syria — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The Syrian National Dialogue Congress should intensify the United Nations’ activities concerning the political settlement of the Syrian issue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at his annual news conference on Monday.

"We hope that the Syrian National Dialogue Congress will encourage the United Nations to intensify its activities," he said.

"In any case, the congress is aimed at facilitating the Geneva talks," the Russian top diplomat went on to say. "We have been making it clear to all our counterparts, including the United Nations and countries one way or another involved in resolving the Syrian conflict," he added.

The Syrian National Dialogue Congress is scheduled to be held in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi in late January. Around 1,500 participants representing various Syrian political forces are expected to take part in the event.