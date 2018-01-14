Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian specialists on way back to Argentine missing sub search area — Argentine Navy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 14, 23:33 UTC+3 BUENOS AIRES

The diesel-electric submarine The San Juan, which left Ushuaia with 44 crew on board, went missing on November 15

San Juan submarine

San Juan submarine

© EPA-EFE/ARGENTINA NAVY

BUENOS AIRES, January 14. /TASS/. Russian specialists are to return to the area where search for Argentina’s missing San Juan submarine continues onboard the Islas Malvinas vessel, the press service of the Argentine Navy said on Sunday.

"Today in the morning, the crew of the Argentine Navy ship Islas Malvinas along with Russian seamen who operate Pantera Plus remotely-controlled submersible, which is onboard the ship, and an interpreter sailed off from the Ushuaia naval base to return to the search zone," the Navy said on its Twitter account.

The Islas Malvinas, which temporarily withdrew from the search operation on January 4, is expected to reach the search area on January 17. The search operation currently involves the Argentine corvette Spiro and the Russian ocean survey vessel Yantar.

The diesel-electric submarine The San Juan, which left Ushuaia with 44 crew on board, went missing on November 15. The search for the submarine began on November 16. On November 30, the Argentine Navy declared it had curtailed the rescue operation as there was no hope of finding the crew alive, and focused on efforts to locate the submarine.

Реклама