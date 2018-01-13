Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian senator says Kiev should learn from North Korea how to make compromise

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 13, 4:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko should go to Pyongyang and visit Kim Jong-un, and learn something, Klintsevich said

Share
1 pages in this article
Russia’s senator Frantz Klintsevich

Russia’s senator Frantz Klintsevich

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Ukraine’s authorities should learn from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un how to make compromise and come to terms, Frantz Klintsevich, first deputy chairman of the Federation Council’s Committee for Defense and Security, said.

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Vladimir Groysman earlier said that Kiev was not ready to accept Moscow’s proposal to return Ukrainian military hardware from Crimea. He suggested instead returning Crimea to Ukraine together with the fleet.

In comments to the statement, Klintsevich said: "By answering like this to the Russian president’s positive proposal, which opened real possibilities for normalizing Russian-Ukrainian relations in other areas, the Kiev regime once again confirmed that it is fully inadequate."

"We have all grounds for fierce criticism against North Korea for its missile launches. But as for ability to search for compromise and make agreements, North Korea will outdo Kiev. I think Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko should go to Pyongyang and visit Kim Jong-un, and learn something," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia was ready to return to Ukraine its military hardware from Crimea, although it was in a deplorable state. As the Russian leader said, this military hardware included dozens of warships and combat aircraft.

Ukrainian Navy Commander Igor Voronchenko later said the issue of handing over Ukrainian military hardware left in Crimea required a "very careful study" and the decision would be made at the level of the country’s supreme political leadership. A spokesperson for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, Mariana Betsa, said this issue was being under consideration.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian military eliminates militants who shelled Hmeymim airbase December 31
2
Putin says Russia ready to return to Ukraine dozens of naval ships, warplanes
3
Russia developing next-generation heavy flame-thrower
4
Russian diplomat blasts Western establishment for ‘conspiracy of silence’ on Raqqa
5
General Staff reveals details of drones that attacked Russian bases in Syria
6
Putin calls Kim Jong Un competent and mature politician
7
Russia interested in settlement in eastern Ukraine — Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама