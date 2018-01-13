Russian senator says Kiev should learn from North Korea how to make compromise

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Ukraine’s authorities should learn from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un how to make compromise and come to terms, Frantz Klintsevich, first deputy chairman of the Federation Council’s Committee for Defense and Security, said.

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Vladimir Groysman earlier said that Kiev was not ready to accept Moscow’s proposal to return Ukrainian military hardware from Crimea. He suggested instead returning Crimea to Ukraine together with the fleet.

In comments to the statement, Klintsevich said: "By answering like this to the Russian president’s positive proposal, which opened real possibilities for normalizing Russian-Ukrainian relations in other areas, the Kiev regime once again confirmed that it is fully inadequate."

"We have all grounds for fierce criticism against North Korea for its missile launches. But as for ability to search for compromise and make agreements, North Korea will outdo Kiev. I think Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko should go to Pyongyang and visit Kim Jong-un, and learn something," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia was ready to return to Ukraine its military hardware from Crimea, although it was in a deplorable state. As the Russian leader said, this military hardware included dozens of warships and combat aircraft.

Ukrainian Navy Commander Igor Voronchenko later said the issue of handing over Ukrainian military hardware left in Crimea required a "very careful study" and the decision would be made at the level of the country’s supreme political leadership. A spokesperson for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, Mariana Betsa, said this issue was being under consideration.