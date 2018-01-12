Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin discusses Syria, North Korea with Russia’s Security Council

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 12, 16:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Vladimir Putin has held a meeting with the permanent members of Russia’s Security Council

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed with the permanent members of Russia’s Security Council preparations for the Syrian National Dialogue Congress and the situation on the Korean Peninsula, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The political settlement in Syria, including preparations for the (Syrian) National Dialogue Congress in Sochi, were discussed," he noted. "Putin also briefed the participants in the meeting on a thorough telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held last evening. The issue of the de-escalation zones in Syria was raised too," he said.

"The participants in the meeting also exchanged views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula in light of the recent direct contacts between representatives of the DPRK and the Republic of Korea," the Kremlin spokesman added.

They also discussed in detail the current socio-economic domestic agenda issues, Peskov noted.

Taking part in the meeting were Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Speaker of the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Valentina Matviyenko, chief of the Presidential Administration Staff, Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and his deputy Rashid Nurgaliyev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov and Presidential Envoy for Environmental Issues Sergey Ivanov.

The Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi in scheduled for the end of January. About 1,500 delegates representing various political forces in Syria are expected to take part in it.

