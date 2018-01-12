Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian diplomat comments on Vancouver ministerial meeting on North Korea

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 12, 13:50 UTC+3

Moscow believes that the Vancouver meeting on North Korea, which involved former members of the coalition formed during the Korean War of 1950-1953, points to the revived Cold War approach

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Moscow believes that the Vancouver meeting on North Korea, which involved former members of the coalition formed during the Korean War of 1950-1953, points to the revived Cold War approach, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Friday.

"We can only consider this idea as a revival of the Cold War approach and mentality, which is particularly inappropriate in light of the newly emerging trends towards a dialogue between the North and the South," she said.

