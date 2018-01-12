Donbass republics should decide future together with Kiev — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The future of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR) should be decided by them and Kiev, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"As for the republics, this issue should be discussed by their representatives and Kiev," he said.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that "it is the republics and Kiev that are the parties to the conflict." "I would like to reiterate that Russia is not a party to this conflict," Peskov said.

He also pointed out that "Russia is interested in the implementation of the Minsk Agreements."