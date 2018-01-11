Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin deems as aggressive US reaction to Moscow’s alleged meddling in US vote

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 11, 23:28 UTC+3

"It is so sharp, aggressive, I would even say," Putin said

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin

© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian president's press service/TASS

MOSCOW, January 11./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin thinks the US overreacts to unverified information about Russia’s alleged meddling in the US presidential election.

"We see their [US] reaction even to unverified information about our meddling [in the US presidential election] - it is so sharp, aggressive, I would even say," Putin told a meeting with the leadership of the Russian printed media and news agencies.

No state likes it when another nation meddles in domestic political affairs of another country, he noted. "This is particularly disliked by our American friends," he said. According to Putin, the practice of US election campaigns is such that they "practically allow no one there in general". He linked "an aggressive and spiteful" curbs on the activity of Russian media in the US to Washington’s attitude to "somebody’s influencing somehow the domestic political situation, especially in the pre-election period".

"The fact that it [the US] is constantly doing this, making such attempts, they see it as a norm, which is absolutely incorrect in my opinion," Putin said. "And once they themselves are prying into everything, they must be in a position to meet certain challenges that they themselves encourage," the president said. Russia is not going to meddle in the affairs of other countries, Putin reiterated.

