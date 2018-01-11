Kremlin slams accusations of meddling in US affairs

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. All accusations against Russia of meddling in the US affairs and other Western countries are unfounded and harm both bilateral ties and Washington itself, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Peskov commented on a report drawn up by US Congress at the initiative of Ben Cardin, the highest ranked Democrat in the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

According to Peskov, the positions stated in the report on Russia’s alleged meddling "harm both bilateral Russian-US relations, and they harm the United States itself as when this becomes a fixed idea, this does not create comfortable conditions for normal social development and life."

"We can only voice regret over the continuing campaign [against Russia] and once again recall that so far all these concerns, all the accusations against our country of meddling have had no grounds and are absolutely unfounded," Peskov stressed.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee Democratic staff report released on Wednesday, commissioned by Senator Ben Cardin, accuses Russia of alleged attempts to undermine the West’s democratic institutions and says that US President Donald Trump has been unable to counter this.

Cardin said "while President Trump stands practically idle," the Russian leadership continues to refine its "asymmetric arsenal and look for future opportunities to disrupt governance and erode support for the democratic and international institutions that the United States and Europe have built over the last 70 years."

The report voices concerns that Trump refuses to publicly acknowledge Russia’s behavior as a direct threat to the United States and the West. "Never before in American history has so clear a threat to national security been so clearly ignored by a U.S. president," the report reads.