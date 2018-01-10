Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Foreign Ministry: possible JCPOA failure may affect nuclear disarmament

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 10, 20:33 UTC+3

On October 13, 2017, US President Donald Trump refused to confirm Iran was implementing the nuclear deal

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif have stated at their meeting in Moscow on Wednesday that the possible failure of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for Iran’s nuclear program will negatively affect nuclear disarmament efforts, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Special attention was paid to issues related to the implementation of the JCPOA in the wake of the United States’ unconstructive steps. Both parties stated that the possible failure of the JCPOA in the wake of Washington’s actions would hinder steps aimed at maintaining global and regional security and stability, as well as negatively affect multilateral efforts in the nuclear disarmament field," the statement reads.

"The parties confirmed their commitment to the implementation of the JCPOA and determination to fulfill their obligations under the document," the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed. Lavrov and Zarif also agreed to continue bilateral contacts in connection with the situation surrounding the Iran nuclear deal.

"A number of pressing regional issues, including the situation in Syria, were also touched upon at the meeting," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

On October 13, 2017, US President Donald Trump announced a new strategy towards Iran, stipulating that Washington would seek to make changes in the JCPOA in order to curb Iran’s "destabilizing influence." White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said at a briefing on January 9 that in the coming days Washington would announce its decision concerning the fulfillment of its obligations under the JCPOA for Iran’s nuclear program.

