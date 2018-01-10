Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Embassy slams US attempts to exert pressure on Russia amid upcoming polls as unacceptable

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 10, 8:52 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Polling stations will be set up in the facilities of Russia’s foreign missions - at the Embassy in Washington, D.C., Consulates General in Houston, New York, and Seattle

Share
1 pages in this article
© Anatoly Bochinin/TASS

WASHINGTON, January 10. /TASS/. Washington’s attempts to exert pressure on Russia’s authorities amid the upcoming presidential election are "unacceptable," the Russian Embassy in the US said in a commentary posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

"We wish to calm the ‘hot heads’ in America: demands to allow someone’s participation in the Russian elections and other similar hypocritical attempts to put pressure on the Russian authorities are unacceptable and are deemed as direct interference in our country’s internal affairs," the Embassy stressed.

On January 7, another round of preparations for the Russian presidential election concluded - the documents from the self-nominated presidential candidates were submitted. Since the campaign’s beginning, 15 candidates who have decided to run for president as self-nominated have submitted the required documentation to the Central Election Commission, according to the ministry.

Read also

Diplomat blasts US remarks on 2018 election as direct meddling in Russia’s affairs

"Meanwhile accusations from officials in Washington that the decisions to deny registration to the Russian presidential candidates were politically motivated are absolutely groundless and politicized. Suspicions of the upcoming elections being undemocratic are invalid," it said. "It should be noted that all of that coincided with another wave of untrue allegations about Russia’s interference into electoral processes in other countries."

"We hope that the U.S. authorities shall not create obstacles in the way of Russian citizens, residing and temporarily staying in the USA, when they exercise their voting rights. The information about the location of the voting stations set up by the Russian diplomatic and consular missions will be provided to the U.S. authorities in the proper manner," the Embassy said.

Polling stations will be set up in the facilities of Russia’s foreign missions - at the Embassy in Washington, D.C., Consulates General in Houston, New York, and Seattle. Early polling is also scheduled to take place in Albany, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, Orlando, Sacramento, San Francisco and Philadelphia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Russian presidential election 2018
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Recurring snowfalls in Sahara Desert verify global warming, says top Russian meteorologist
2
Defense Ministry: US plane spotted near Hmeymim during terror attack on Russian facilities
3
Reports of 31 drones attacking Russian facilities in Syria untrue, says defense official
4
Russia to stand up for viability of Iran nuclear deal — Lavrov
5
Chief of Russia’s General Staff discusses Syria with US counterpart
6
UAV attack causes no damage to Russian military facilities in Syria
7
Rosatom keeps uranium mining flat at 3,000 tonnes in 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама