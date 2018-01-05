Ksenia Sobchak expects to secure over 100,000 signatures to stand in presidential election

SARATOV, January 5. /TASS/. Russian TV host and journalist Ksenia Sobchak said on Friday that 23,000 signatures have already been collected in support of her presidential bid.

"More than 23,000 signatures have already been collected and more than 8,000 of them have been verified. The demands are very strict, the process of verification is very complex. We had 23,000 as of yesterday’s night, and this figure may grow already tomorrow, as we have delays in delivery because of the holidays," Sobchak said at a meeting with residents of Saratov, a city along the Volga River. She said plans are to secure 120,000 to 130,000 signatures, above the necessary 100,000.

The journalist said she has already transferred her own 28 million rubles ($491,400) to the election fund. "As for the fund - I earn money myself, and have already transferred more than 28 million rubles of my own money. Besides, I have sponsors who have also transferred money," she added.

Sobchak declined to name the sponsors, saying it would be premature. "After the registration, these people will be ready to identify themselves," she explained.

Ksenia Sobchak, who was nominated as a presidential candidate by the Civil Initiative party, submitted documents to the Russian Central Election Commission on December 25.

Sobchak’s nomination was confirmed at the party’s session on December 23. She joined the party and its decision-making body, the political council.

The Russian presidential election will be held on March 18, 2018. According to the campaign schedule, candidates nominated by parties are obliged to provide documents required for nomination to the Central Election Commission before January 12. In order to be registered as a presidential candidate, Sobchak will have to collect at least 100,000 voter signatures in her support.