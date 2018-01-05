Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Volunteers in Moscow begin to collect signatures in support of Putin at 2018 elections

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 05, 13:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A self-nominee must collect at least 300,000 signatures of voters in his or her support or at least 7,500 signatures in each Russian region

©  Alexey Nikolsky / TASS

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. Volunteers began to collect signatures in support of Vladimir Putin as a candidate at the 2018 presidential election in several districts of Moscow, Vladislav Martsalenko, head of the Moscow headquarters of the Voluntreers of Victory movement told TASS.

"Signature collection points have opened in different parts of Moscow," he said.

Earlier, the regional coordinator of the Volunteers of Victory in the Khabarovsk region in Russia’s Far East Anastasia Braga told TASS that the first point for collection of signatures was opened in Khabarovsk.

A self-nominee must collect at least 300,000 signatures of voters in his or her support or at least 7,500 signatures in each Russian region.

Putin declared his decision to run for presidency on December 6 at a meeting with Nizhny Novgorod plant workers. At a conference on December 14 he specified that he will participate in the election as a self-nominee. The head of state highlighted that he expects to receive support from the parties and public organizations that share his views on development of the country and have confidence in him.

On December 28, Russia’s Central Election Commission has accepted Vladimir Putin’s documents for his nomination in the 2018 presidential election.

The Russian presidential election will be held on March 18, 2018.

Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
Persons
Vladimir Putin
