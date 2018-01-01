Putin, Netanyahu agree on a meeting to discuss bilateral, international issues

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed in their phone talk on holding a meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Putin and Netanyahu agreed to hold a meeting shortly to discuss current bilateral relationships and exchange opinions on various international and regional issues," Peskov said.

"During the talk, Putin congratulated Netanyahu with the New Year," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"Both leaders wished each other and the peoples of both countries all the best in the New Year," Putin’s spokesman said.