Putin, Netanyahu agree on a meeting to discuss bilateral, international issues

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 01, 17:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

During the talk, Russian President congratulated Israeli Prime Minister with the New Year

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed in their phone talk on holding a meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Putin and Netanyahu agreed to hold a meeting shortly to discuss current bilateral relationships and exchange opinions on various international and regional issues," Peskov said.

"During the talk, Putin congratulated Netanyahu with the New Year," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"Both leaders wished each other and the peoples of both countries all the best in the New Year," Putin’s spokesman said.

Persons
Vladimir Putin Benjamin Netanyahu
