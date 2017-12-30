UK’s Johnson tells Lavrov he is 5% Russian

VLADIVOSTOK, December 30. /TASS/. UK’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson thinks he is five percent Russian, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a televised interview with the national NTV channel.

"He swears that he has a Russian great-grandmother or grandmother, so he has five percent of Russian blood," Lavrov said.

The Russian top diplomat said how he joked on the British counterpart who had received many recommendations before visiting Moscow.

"First, I wondered why he had not stayed in a hotel, but in the ambassador’s residence because one of the recommendations was not to open the hotel door to unknown young women," Lavrov said. "He did not give an answer but said it was more convenient for him."

"At dinner, he was trying to just take a sip which also met the recommendations. I drew his attention to this but he said he would have to give a lecture somewhere," he said.

Lavrov pointed out that their news conference with Johnson was not only interesting but also fun.

"It is always interesting to have a news conference because that is sort of impromptu when questions are asked. It is always interesting how your partner, the Western one then, will react," the foreign minister said. "However, Boris is a lively and easygoing person who tells interesting things. So it was not boring.".