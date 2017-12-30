Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UK’s Johnson tells Lavrov he is 5% Russian

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 30, 21:02 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

Russian Foreign Minister said how he joked on the British counterpart who had received many recommendations before visiting Moscow

Share
1 pages in this article

VLADIVOSTOK, December 30. /TASS/. UK’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson thinks he is five percent Russian, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a televised interview with the national NTV channel.

"He swears that he has a Russian great-grandmother or grandmother, so he has five percent of Russian blood," Lavrov said.

The Russian top diplomat said how he joked on the British counterpart who had received many recommendations before visiting Moscow.

"First, I wondered why he had not stayed in a hotel, but in the ambassador’s residence because one of the recommendations was not to open the hotel door to unknown young women," Lavrov said. "He did not give an answer but said it was more convenient for him."

"At dinner, he was trying to just take a sip which also met the recommendations. I drew his attention to this but he said he would have to give a lecture somewhere," he said.

Lavrov pointed out that their news conference with Johnson was not only interesting but also fun.

"It is always interesting to have a news conference because that is sort of impromptu when questions are asked. It is always interesting how your partner, the Western one then, will react," the foreign minister said. "However, Boris is a lively and easygoing person who tells interesting things. So it was not boring.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
About 40,000 Russian citizens get land plots as part of Far East hectare program
2
US keeps persuading Turkey not to buy Russian missile systems — Pentagon
3
Russian test dog withstands record depth of over 1 km on liquid breathing
4
US helicopters evacuate IS commanders from Syria’s Deir ez-Zor — media
5
Russia will continue assisting Syria in sovereignty protection - Putin
6
St. Isaac’s Cathedral handover to Orthodox Church likely "in near future" - hierarch
7
Over 50 warships under construction for Russian Navy in 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама