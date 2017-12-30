Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin says Russia ready for mutually beneficial contacts with Latin American countries

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 30, 15:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s President sent Christmas and New Year greetings to counterparts in Venezuela, Argentina and Brazil

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin sent Christmas and New Year greetings to counterparts in Venezuela, Argentina and Brazil, expressing hope for further mutually beneficial contacts, the Kremlin’s press service said on Saturday.

In a greeting to "President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro. Vladimir Putin wrote in his message that the recent talks in Moscow were very constructive and productive and expressed hope that they would continue to work together to strengthen the relations of strategic partnership between Russia and Venezuela."

When addressing "President of the Argentine Republic Mauricio Macri the President of Russia reaffirmed his desire to promote cooperation between the two countries in many areas, both at the bilateral level and within the G20, which will build up its activity under Argentinean Presidency, Vladimir Putin wrote," the Kremlin said.

"The Russian head of state extended his Christmas and New Year greetings to President of the Federative Republic of Brazil Michel Temer, noting that much had been done this year to strengthen Russian-Brazilian strategic partnership," the Kremlin’s press service said. "Specifically, the parties maintain a substantive political dialogue, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation produced good results, and Russia and Brazil interacted constructive in the UN, BRICS and the G20. Vladimir Putin expressed his interest in continuing working together to strengthen the entire range of bilateral relations to the benefit of Russian and Brazilian people.".

