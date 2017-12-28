Serbia expects Russian top diplomat's visit in February

BELGRADE, December 28./TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to visit Serbia on February 21-22 to take part in events marking the 180th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Moscow and Belgrade, the Serbian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday citing Lavrov’s New Year greetings to Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic.

"I have warm memories of our meetings in the outgoing year and expect that our meaningful dialogue will continue in Belgrade on February 21-22, 2018, during a visit to mark 180 years since the establishment of Serbian-Russian diplomatic relations," the press service cited Lavrov’s letter.

"We are ready to further coordinate with the Serbian partners moves on the global arena," the letter said. The Russian diplomat stressed that "Russian-Serbian strategic partnership fully meets the interests of the two peoples, and a dialogue has got a boost at all levels".

The Foreign Ministry of Serbia said that Ivica Dacic met on Thursday with Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Chepurin. The Russian diplomat handed over to Dacic New Year greetings from Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The interlocutors reviewed results of this year, noting that the recent visit by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to Moscow "was highly successful’.

Dacic, for his part, thanked Russia "for consistent support for integrity and sovereignty of Serbia," said the report that TASS received on Thursday.