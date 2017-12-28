Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Serbia expects Russian top diplomat's visit in February

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 28, 20:45 UTC+3 BELGRADE

Russian-Serbian strategic partnership fully meets the interests of the two peoples, the Russian diplomat noted

Share
1 pages in this article

BELGRADE, December 28./TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to visit Serbia on February 21-22 to take part in events marking the 180th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Moscow and Belgrade, the Serbian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday citing Lavrov’s New Year greetings to Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic.

"I have warm memories of our meetings in the outgoing year and expect that our meaningful dialogue will continue in Belgrade on February 21-22, 2018, during a visit to mark 180 years since the establishment of Serbian-Russian diplomatic relations," the press service cited Lavrov’s letter.

Read also

Serbia expects Russia to act as mediator to resolve Kosovo issue

"We are ready to further coordinate with the Serbian partners moves on the global arena," the letter said. The Russian diplomat stressed that "Russian-Serbian strategic partnership fully meets the interests of the two peoples, and a dialogue has got a boost at all levels".

The Foreign Ministry of Serbia said that Ivica Dacic met on Thursday with Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Chepurin. The Russian diplomat handed over to Dacic New Year greetings from Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The interlocutors reviewed results of this year, noting that the recent visit by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to Moscow "was highly successful’.

Dacic, for his part, thanked Russia "for consistent support for integrity and sovereignty of Serbia," said the report that TASS received on Thursday.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Communication with AngoSat satellite restored
2
Putin calls for conditions to bring underground economy ‘out of the shadows’
3
Russian factory launches new centrifuges for uranium enrichment
4
Court arrests former CEO of Moscow confectionery factory for 2 months on charges of murder
5
Soundtrack composer for legendary Soviet cartoon dies aged 92
6
Putin calls for enhancing mobilization readiness after Zapad-2017 exercise
7
Putin says Russian bases in Syria key element in defending national interests
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама