West’s destructive actions in Syria contradict statements on war on terror, diplomat notes

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The destructive activity of some Western countries and regional states in Syria runs counter to their statements on support for the fight against terrorism, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The destructive role of some Western countries and some regional countries in the ongoing processes in Syria runs counter to their statements on good intentions and statements that they quashed ISIS (the former name of IS, a terror group which is outlawed in Russia - TASS) - about Paris quashing ISIS or Washington quashing ISIS," she said, commenting on the existence of the remains of terror groups at the US base in Syria and the statements made by Washington on the war on terror in Syria. "The specific actions and the verbose statements are just conflicting."

Zakharova called on all powers in Syria, including the government, as well as the domestic and foreign opposition, to use the Syrian Congress of National Dialogue to revive Syria. "This opportunity should be used until new combat (terror) units are formed, and everything should be done in order to agree at the Sochi congress not to use this issue for ceaseless accusations, quarrels or making dividing lines that were suggested from outside, but to understand that this is a major historical moment that can help revive Syria, and all of this is in the Syrians’ hands now," she said.

"Syria needs the platform that Russia is preparing - using, in particular, the results of the Astana talks and being in line with the Geneva talks - to be used as a historical chance."

"This is the only chance to prevent any outside powers from further evolving the hellish scenario that we have witnessed for several years in Syria," she concluded.