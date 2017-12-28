Former CEO of Moscow confectionery factory charged with murder

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Moscow City investigators have issued charges of murder to Ilya Averyanov, the former CEO of Menshevik confectionery factory who opened gunfire on the compound of the enterprise on Wednesday and killed one person, a well-informed source told TASS on Thursday.

"Charges of murder under Article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code have been issued to Averyanov," he said.

According to the source, Averyanov’s questioning had been over and the law enforcers had convoyed him to the Presnya district court where the judges would appoint a pretrial measure for him.

The conflict at the factory located in southeast Moscow broke out at around 09:00 hours on Wednesday, December 27. Investigators say Averyanov, ex-owner of the factory, entered a verbal squabble with its incumbent management. After it, he took out a handgun and shot a guard, who died of the wound.

The suspect made a getaway right after the shooting. The operatives then found and confiscated the Saiga carbine.

Following a reinforced search operation, the police tracked Averyanov down in the early hours of Thursday on the premises of a company on downtown Pravda Street and arrested him.

Averyanov himself does not recognize any guilt on his part, saying he had to use the handgun as an act of self-defense.