Primary anti-terrorist task in Syria is defeat of Jabhat al-Nusra, Lavrov says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 27, 12:13 UTC+3

The terror group has been receiving assistance from abroad to fight the Syrian army, according to the Russian top diplomat

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

Read also
The chief of the Russian General Staff, Army Gen. Valery Gerasimov

Jabhat al-Nusra militants in Syria to be wiped out next year — Russian General Staff

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The main anti-terrorist task in Syria is routing the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group (outlawed in Russia), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with leader of Syria’s Tomorrow opposition movement Ahmad Jarba on Wednesday.

"It is clear that the main fight (against the Islamic State, IS, terror group, outlawed in Russia - TASS) is over. Now, of course, the main anti-terrorist objective is the defeat of Jabhat al-Nusra," the minister said.

The Jabhat al-Nusra terror group has been receiving assistance from abroad to fight the Syrian army, according to Lavrov.

"The Syrian army and its allies have been pushing al-Nusra members out of the country with our support," the Russian top diplomat said. "However, they are still resisting, in particular, as far as we know, because they have been receiving assistance from abroad," Lavrov stressed.

Syrian conflict
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
