Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Jabhat al-Nusra militants in Syria to be wiped out next year — Russian General Staff

World
December 27, 1:49 UTC+3

"Jabhat al-Nusra fiercely opposes [the ceasefire]. Therefore, they must be eliminated," Gerasimov said

Share
1 pages in this article
The chief of the Russian General Staff, Army Gen. Valery Gerasimov

The chief of the Russian General Staff, Army Gen. Valery Gerasimov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. An effort to eliminate members of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) in Syria will be completed in 2018, the chief of the Russian General Staff, Army Gen. Valery Gerasimov, said on Wednesday.

In an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda daily, Gerasimov said that next year’s developments in Syria will include "the completion of eliminating militants from Jabhat al-Nusra and its affiliates."

"Some members of this terrorist organization operate in de-escalation zones," he continued. "Jabhat al-Nusra fiercely opposes [the ceasefire]. Therefore, they must be eliminated."

According to the chief of the Russian General Staff, biggest Jabhat al-Nusra groups operate in Syria’s Idlib governorate.

"I think that they will be done with after a while," he said.

Among other important tasks for the coming year, Gerasimov identified political settlement in the country, including preparations for the upcoming Congress of the Syrian National Dialogue.

On December 6, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) had been fully defeated on both banks of the Euphrates River in Syria. Five days later, Putin ordered the pullout of Russian forces from Syria, which was declared complete on December 22.

Along with the naval base in Tartus and the air base in Hmeymim, Russian military presence in Syria was cut to three military police battalions and the Center for the Reconciliation of the Warring Sides. According to Gerasimov, those forces are needed to support the Syrian government troops and defend Russian interests in the Middle East.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia tests perspective armament for Topol ICBM
2
Active shooter kills one, wounds three at Moscow confectionary factory
3
Primary anti-terrorist task in Syria is defeat of Jabhat al-Nusra, Lavrov says
4
Russian-Turkish contract on S-400 missile systems worth $2.5 bln — Rostec corporation
5
Jabhat al-Nusra militants in Syria to be wiped out next year — Russian General Staff
6
Russian Navy to receive large amphibious assault ship by yearend
7
Russian Foreign Ministry views US statements on Navalny as election meddling
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама