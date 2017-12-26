Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Leader of Russia’s Monarchic Party submits docs to get registered for presidential race

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 26, 21:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Anton Bakov, the leader of the Monarchical Party of Russia

Anton Bakov, the leader of the Monarchical Party of Russia

© Sergei Karpov/TASS

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Businessman Anton Bakov, the chairman of the Monarchic Party of Russia, on Tuesday submitted a package of documents required for registration as a candidate for presidency to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The Congress of the Monarchic Party nominated Bakov as a presidential candidate on December 23. It was held in Russia’s Urals city of Yekaterinburg.

Read also

Everything you need to know about presidential election in Russia

An aspirant for participation in the race is expected to report to the CEC personally before January 12, 2018, and to submit a package of documents that includes written consent to run for presidency, the data on previous court sentences, a statement on revenues and properties abroad, and a protocol of the party сongress.

Upon the filing of documents, the CEC has a duty to verify them within five days. If it does not identify any problems in them, it permits the candidate to open an electoral account and to register the authorized representatives.

The next stage envisions the gathering of signatures. Candidates of the parties that are not represented in parliament are supposed to gather 100,000 signatures. The required number of signatures for self-nominees is 300,000 signatures.

The candidates nominated by parliamentary parties do not need to gather signatures. The CEC will be accepting the signup lists and documents for registration from December 27 through to January 31.

Anton Bakov, the leader of the Monarchical Party of Russia, was a deputy of the State Duma and the legislative assembly of the Sverdlovsk region.

He ran for the mayor’s office of Yekaterinburg, the capital city of the Sverdlovsk region, in 1995 and for the post of regional governor in 2003.

Bakov is also known for the Russian Empire virtual project that was transformed into the Romanov Empire project in 2017 with Nicholas III, the heir to the thrown from the House of the Romanovs, at the head.

Bakov occupies the post of the Vice-Chancellor in the project. The title of His Highness has been bestowed on him.

The Monarchical Party set up by Bakov is the first monarchical party officially registered and admitted to elections in Russia. It sets a goal for itself to establish constitutional monarchy in Russia in a peaceful manner with the observance of democratic procedures and in strict compliance with legislation.

