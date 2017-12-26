Russia’s upper house wraps up its fall session

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Federation Council on Tuesday wrapped up its fall session, the upper house’s Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said.

According to the senator, 2017 has been full of challenges and concerns. "This year will be remembered in the country’s modern history first of all by a decisive victory over evil forces - the terrorists in Syria," she said.

The Russian senators have made great efforts to solve domestic problems, she noted. "One of key achievements of the year was Russia’s economic rebound and entering a stage of steady development and growth," Matviyenko said.

According to the speaker, this year the upper house "has done a lot to solve vital problems of the regions."

The Federation Council also continued fulfilling Russia’s foreign policy and defending national interests, using all tools of parliamentary diplomacy.

"Interest in Russia is constantly growing and we are set to develop multifaceted interparliamentary cooperation. At the same time, our national interests cannot be encroached on. Therefore, the interests linked to enhancing state sovereignty should be the focus of the house’s attention," she stressed.

Speaking on the plans for the next year, Matviyenko said the upper house should do its utmost to ensure that the upcoming election campaign for the 2018 race "is held in strict compliance with the law."

The senators will gather for the spring session on January 9, 2018.