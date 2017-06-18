Putin rejects assertions Russia is governed in manual mode

VLADIVOSTOK, June 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday he disagreed with the assertion that the country was governed in a manual mode and regional authorities were not working.

"Of course, many want to use this possibility to bring their concerns to my notice or even to formulate a request," Putin said in an interview with Itogi Nedeli program on NTV television channel.

"There is nothing special here, all the more so as sometimes it is, indeed, quite difficult to approach the regional or municipal level with one’s problem. But this does not mean that our colleagues in regions and municipalities do not work," Putin said.

"Simply, we do not see this work as only those people apply who have not yet solved their problems. But a vast number of people are living after all and they succeed in achieving something and this is ensured precisely by regional and municipal heads. That is why, I wouldn’t say that everything is done only in the manual mode," Putin said.

Putin said he considered as useful holding annual televised question and answer sessions because some questions "require attention of the government and even of the president."

"That is why, such events as the Direct Line are held in order to feel this sentiment, this nerve. I believe this is useful work," Putin noted.

Putin held his 15th annual televised question and answer session on June 15. It lasted 3 hours and 56 minutes. The head of the Russian state answered almost 70 questions.