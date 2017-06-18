Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin rejects assertions Russia is governed in manual mode

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 18, 13:54 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

Putin said he considered as useful holding annual televised question and answer sessions because some questions "require attention of the government and even of the president"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, June 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday he disagreed with the assertion that the country was governed in a manual mode and regional authorities were not working.

"Of course, many want to use this possibility to bring their concerns to my notice or even to formulate a request," Putin said in an interview with Itogi Nedeli program on NTV television channel.

"There is nothing special here, all the more so as sometimes it is, indeed, quite difficult to approach the regional or municipal level with one’s problem. But this does not mean that our colleagues in regions and municipalities do not work," Putin said.

"Simply, we do not see this work as only those people apply who have not yet solved their problems. But a vast number of people are living after all and they succeed in achieving something and this is ensured precisely by regional and municipal heads. That is why, I wouldn’t say that everything is done only in the manual mode," Putin said.

Putin said he considered as useful holding annual televised question and answer sessions because some questions "require attention of the government and even of the president."

"That is why, such events as the Direct Line are held in order to feel this sentiment, this nerve. I believe this is useful work," Putin noted.

Putin held his 15th annual televised question and answer session on June 15. It lasted 3 hours and 56 minutes. The head of the Russian state answered almost 70 questions.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia's domestic policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New US policy towards Cuba means return to Cold War — Russia’s Foreign Ministry
2
IS top leader may have been killed by Russian airstrike in Syria
3
Russia at final stage of developing advanced electronic warfare system
4
Lavrov to attend BRICS foreign ministers meeting in Beijing
5
Press review: Trump to hash over Donbass and Financial markets await Russia's move
6
Patriarch Kirill I visits historical site of first Russian church in Beijing
7
'Black holes' of the Russian Navy
TOP STORIES
Реклама