MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Calls to boycott the upcoming presidential election in Russia scheduled for March 2018 should be checked for compliance with Russia’s legislation, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on blogger Alexey Navalny’s stance who was denied registration as a presidential contender because of his criminal record.

"Calls for a boycott should, of course, be thoroughly reviewed as to whether they comply with or contradict our legislation," Peskov noted.