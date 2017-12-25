Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin urges to keep an eye on social media activity of foreign companies during elections

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 25, 21:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Putin added there was no limiting off the space of freedom in the internet

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for scrutinizing the activity of foreign companies in social networks during the election race in Russia.

As he met on Monday with the leaders of both houses of Russia's parliament, Putin recalled that the share of advertising by RT and Sputnik in Western social networks had made up a several hundredth points of a percent in spite of all the noise raised around the issue.

Read also
Pyotr Tolstoy

Russia’s State Duma can take tit-for-tat measures if RT’s license in France is revoked

"And let's look at the situation here," Putin said. "How many of them [companies] are present here?"

He said there was no limiting off the space of freedom in the internet. "Still we must look attentively at how certain companies are working here in the Internet, in social networks, and to what degree they are involved in our internal political life," the Russian leader said.

"In part we must do scrupulous analysis of their behavior during our election race," Putin said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says there's no need for wide use of Russia's armed forces in Syria
2
Russian Navy to receive large amphibious assault ship by yearend
3
Advanced frigate Admiral Gorshkov to join Russian Navy in 2018
4
Kiev pursuing strong-arm assimilation policy of sub-Carpathian Slavic minority
5
Bus plunges into Moscow pedestrian underpass
6
Flights to Egypt’s seaside resorts unlikely to resume this winter — Russian minister
7
Russian bobsledders’ uniform color and design raise IOC red flag
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама