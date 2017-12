MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma can take tit-for-tat measures if the license of Russia’s RT TV Channel in France is revoked, Vice Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy said on Saturday in an interview with TVC TV Channel.

"If France resorts to such measures, and I hope that this will not take place, but if they do so, we will also take tit-for-tat measures. By the way, the French will lose more than the US on our mass media market," the member of parliament said.

The proposal made by France’s public figures to withdraw the license of RT TV Channel is reproduction of "[the US] set phrase of Russian propaganda," Tolstoy said. "France has many public characters and they are very active. These public figures partly moved to the French parliament by efforts of President Macron. These people are non-indifferent but I would refrain from exaggerating the value of this address," he added.

Le Monde newspaper earlier published a text of an open letter, where a group of France’s public figures request revocation of the license of RT TV Channel. The new RT France TV Channel started its broadcasting in France on Monday, December 18.