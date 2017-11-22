Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Federation Council speaker hopes Russia-US dialogue will continue

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 22, 16:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Federation Council speaker comments on telephone conversation between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko has voiced the hope that the dialogue between the Russian and US presidents will continue despite resistance by US law enforcement agencies and Congress.

Matviyenko said Tuesday’s telephone conversation between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump was a positive sign.

Russian and US presidents discuss Syrian crisis — Kremlin

"The dialogue is necessary," she told the media on Wednesday. "I believe that the very instance of a conversation between Russian and US presidents and the vast agenda that was discussed are a very positive sign."

Russia reiterated the idea the problem of the Korean Peninsula must be resolved exclusively through negotiations. Matviyenko said it was "a step in the right direction."

"It is very good that a statement to that effect was voiced in a conversation between the national leaders. I believe it was a step in the right direction. Whatever the current problems, whoever may be commenting on the Russian-US relations, which are at a very low level now, we are obliged to meet each other. There is no way of getting away from this. We will be obliged to talk," Matviyenko said.

"But for counter-productive efforts by the US Congress and law enforcement agencies, we would have long achieved approximately agreements, because there is the determination of both leaders to cooperate and to find solutions," she believes.

"This is obvious and clear. Not a single issue can be settled these days without Russia and the United States taking part. It is far better to try to agree than to remain in continued confrontation. It is to be hoped the dialogue will go on," Matviyenko said.

