Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Senator Kerimov’s arrest could trigger ‘witch hunt’ for Russian politicians — MP

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 22, 16:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Federation Council member Suleiman Karimov has been arrested by French police at the Nice airport

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko believes that senator Kerimov’s arrest in Nice could have unleashed a witch hunt for high-profile Russian businessmen and public officials. The senator noted that she cannot give assessments as only court has to sort out the situation, but noted that she has the right to dwell on it.

Read also
Suleiman Kerimov

Judge extends Russian senator’s detention, Moscow urges Kerimov's release

"Our counterpart is a world-renowned businessman. There is information now about his alleged arrest for tax violations. If he felt it, he would not have gone to Nice and would have made himself safe. If there were some claims against him, why they were not sent earlier and the process was not set in motion. Interpol is not searching for him, there is no such information, and out of a sudden he gets arrested at an airport in such a rough way," Matvienko said.

"It makes me think that it could be the start of a witch hunt, the start of a hunt for our large businessmen and large political figures," the Federation Council head added, stressing that France’s law enforcement and tax authorities could have addressed the Russian side if they had any claims to Kerimov.

"If France’s law enforcement and tax authorities had any claims to our counterpart Kerimov, there are well-oiled mechanisms [for it]. There is very good, close cooperation between the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office and the corresponding authorities in France; they could have addressed our law enforcement authorities or invited Kerimov. I am confident he would have agreed. However, this arrest initially raises questions of its [Kerimov’s detention in Nice] expediency and necessity," Matvienko said.

It was earlier reported that Federation Council member Suleiman Karimov had been arrested by French police at the Nice airport. He was taken to a police station. News agency Reuters reported, quoting French prosecutors, that the detention is connected with an investigation into the tax evasion case.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian opera star Dmitri Hvorostovsky passes away
2
French Foreign Ministry comments on Russian senator's detention in Nice
3
Putin calls for enhancing mobilization readiness after Zapad-2017 exercise
4
Israel won’t allow Iran to gain foothold in Syria, Netanyahu tells Putin
5
Deputy PM lashes out at UK air show’s refusal to accept Russian military hardware
6
People’s Artist of Russia, opera singer Dmitri Hvorostovsky
7
Putin-Trump dialogue confirms vast agenda in Russian-US ties, senator says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама