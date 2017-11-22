Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin-Trump talk confirms that constructive Russia-US dialogue possible — Russian lawmaker

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 22, 6:53 UTC+3
MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The recent phone conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, confirms the possibility of a constructive and business-like approach to solving global issues in the Russian-US dialogue, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Tuesday.

Russian and US presidents discuss Syrian crisis — Kremlin

"The phone conversation of Putin and Trump, which lasted for nearly an hour, confirms that the possibilities for restoring constructive and businesslike relations between Moscow and Washington have not been exhausted yet. It is particularly important for solving the key problems on the international agenda," the head of the State Duma International Affairs Committee, Leonid Slutsky, said.

"Our countries are yet to overcome the crisis [in bilateral relations]. But they managed to discuss lots of issues - Afghanistan, North Korea, Syria, Ukraine," the lawmaker said.

"Our presidents should talk to each other more often, despite the toxic criticism coming from the Capitol Hill," he added. "Then we indeed will be able to make a step-by-step progress in cooperation on all major issues of the present day."

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump discussed in a phone conversation on Tuesday the Syrian problem, the North Korean nuclear issues, the situation in Afghanistan and the Iranian nuclear dossier.

