MOSCOW, November 21./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on Thursday, November 23, with Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir who will pay a working visit to Russia.

The two presidents will meet for talks in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi to "exchange opinions on the development of Russian-Sudanese relations and topical international issues, including the situation in the Middle East and in North Africa," the Kremlin press service reported on Tuesday.