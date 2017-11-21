Putin values Zeman’s interest in developing bilateral ties

SOCHI, November 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin highly assesses Czech President Milos Zeman’s interest in developing bilateral cooperation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said ahead of the two leaders’ meeting in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on Tuesday.

"Putin values the interest that he [Zeman] is showing in developing Russian-Czech relations. This interest is very spectacular in Europe in general. We know that a lot of Czech entrepreneurs have come here," Peskov said.

The Russian side is also interested in fostering bilateral relations. "If the guests come to us, they will certainly find reciprocity here."

The Russian and Czech presidents are expected to discuss European and international issues.

Zeman’s visit to Russia is one of his last foreign trips during his five-year presidential tenure, which expires next spring. The country will hold presidential election in January 2018, during which the incumbent leader will seek re-election for a second five-year term.