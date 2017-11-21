Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Washington uses terror groups in Syria for its own goals — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 21, 11:25 UTC+3

Moscow has established stable cooperation with Washington on Syria, but there are big problems concerning the condemnation of terrorists, the top diplomat said

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

YEREVAN, November 21. /TASS/. The United States uses terror groups in Syria to achieve its own goals, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Read also

US hinders Syrian army’s war on terror — General Staff chief

"We have established rather stable cooperation with Washington on Syria," Lavrov said. "But there are big problems concerning the condemnation of terrorists and extremists."

"There is information that the US uses extremist groups, which have to be isolated and destroyed, for its own goals, promoting its agenda despite the claims that the US is only working in Syria to eliminate terror groups," Lavrov stressed.

Lavrov has also reported about his upcoming contacts with the US State Department’s leadership to discuss the Syrian crisis.

"In the next couple of days, I will continue contacts with the State Department’s leadership, we will discuss all this (situation in Syria)," Lavrov told reporters.

According to the Russian foreign minister, Riyad Hijab’s resignation and the retreating of other radical opposition leaders to the background will help bring together the opponents of the Syrian government on a constructive basis.

While commenting on Riyad Hijab’s resignation as Chief Coordinator of the Syrian opposition’s High Negotiations Committee (HNC), Lavrov said he expected "the retreating of radical opposition leaders to the background to help the Syria-based and foreign-based opposition unite on a constructive basis."

"We will support Saudi Arabia’s efforts in this direction," the Russian top diplomat added.

Реклама