Putin, Rouhani may hold talks on sidelines of Russia-Turkey-Iran summit — Kremlin

SOCHI, November 20./TASS/. Russian president’s aide Yuri Ushakov did not rule out on Monday that Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani may have bilateral contacts on the sidelines of a three-party meeting of the Russian, Turkish and Iranian leaders.

"Bilateral contacts are not ruled out either, of course they will be together, in the same premises," Yuri Ushakov said.

The Russian, Iranian and Turkish presidents, Vladimir Putin, Hassan Rouhani and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will meet in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi on November 22 to discuss the Syrian settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters earlier.