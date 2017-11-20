Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin, Rouhani may hold talks on sidelines of Russia-Turkey-Iran summit — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 20, 19:52 UTC+3

The Russian, Iranian and Turkish presidents will meet in Sochi on November 22

SOCHI, November 20./TASS/. Russian president’s aide Yuri Ushakov did not rule out on Monday that Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani may have bilateral contacts on the sidelines of a three-party meeting of the Russian, Turkish and Iranian leaders.

"Bilateral contacts are not ruled out either, of course they will be together, in the same premises," Yuri Ushakov said.

The Russian, Iranian and Turkish presidents, Vladimir Putin, Hassan Rouhani and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will meet in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi on November 22 to discuss the Syrian settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters earlier.

Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
