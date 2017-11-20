Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Top diplomats from Caspian states to meet in Moscow on December 4-5

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 20, 17:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Top diplomats from Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan will hold a meeting in Moscow on December 4-5

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Azerbaijani and Russian foreign ministers, Elmar Mamedyarov and Sergey Lavrov

Most components of Caspian Sea Convention agreed upon — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Top diplomats from five Caspian states (Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan) will hold a meeting in Moscow on December 4-5, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Azerbaijan on Monday.

"As part of preparations for a meeting of the Caspian states’ foreign ministers, scheduled to be held in Moscow on December 4-5, the parties thoroughly discussed issues related to cooperation in the Caspian region," the statement reads.

The Caspian states continue working on a convention concerning the legal status of the Caspian Sea, planned to be submitted to the heads of state at their next summit. Lavrov said earlier that Moscow expected the summit to take place in 2018. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said later that the summit will be held early next year.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Navy keeping close eye on French stealth frigate in Black Sea — source
2
Russia’s Ka-226T helicopters assembled in India may be supplied to third countries
3
Kiev refuses to support UN resolution on fighting Nazism against people’s will
4
Equipping Russian ground forces with Iskander-M systems 80% complete — defense ministry
5
Russia warns against coddling terrorists to achieve short-term goals — Lavrov
6
Miss Russia-2017 says not disappointed by results of Miss World pageant
7
Countries queuing up for Eurasian Economic Union free trade zone deal, Lavrov says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама