Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Envoy highlights need to discuss Syria constitution by National Dialogue Congress

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 20, 2:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Alexey Borodavkin also expressed the hope that the National Dialogue Congress would "yield specific positive results"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The discussion of the amended Syrian constitution should be a priority for the National Dialogue Congress in Sochi, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Office and Other International Organizations in Geneva, Alexey Borodavkin, said in an interview with Izvestia.

He noted that the initiative on convening the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi will make it possible "for the Syrian Government and the widely-represented opposition to finally talk directly about the country’s future." "Syria’s updated constitution should be discussed in the first place," the diplomat stressed.

Borodavkin also expressed the hope that the National Dialogue Congress would "yield specific positive results". Its convocation "does not contravene UN Security Council Resolution 2254 on the Syrian settlement and is not a ‘rival’ of the Geneva process," he stressed. "On the contrary, we hope that, along with Astana, Sochi will help break the impasse at the Geneva negotiations," the diplomat added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier reported that 33 organizations, including opposition groups based in Damascus, Cairo, Riyadh, Istanbul, Paris, Geneva and Madrid, had been invited to take part in the event. The forum is aimed at expanding the range of the participants in the settlement at the expense of representatives of tribes, ethnic and religious groups that live in the country.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian scientists concoct non-addictive painkiller more effective than morphine
2
Saakashvili pledges to begin ‘popular impeachment’ in Ukraine on December 3.
3
Russia’s hypersonic Zircon anti-ship missile reaches eight times speed of sound
4
Russia to float out next-generation strategic nuclear submarine on November 17
5
Russia’s Borei-class advanced submarines
6
Portfolio of orders for Russia's new MC-21 aircraft contains 315 jets
7
Russia floats out 4th Borei-class strategic nuclear submarine
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама