Lavrov conveys Putin’s greetings to Azerbaijani president

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 19, 19:16 UTC+3 BAKU

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that Russia is committed to all agreements with Azerbaijan

BAKU, November 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is giving his best regards to his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday at a meeting with Aliyev in Baku.

"You [Ilham Aliyev] have recently met with the Russian president in Teheran. I was on November 1. He is sending his best regards. He is pleased to remember your contacts," Lavrov said.

He stressed that Russia is committed to all agreements with Azerbaijan.

"We are also pleased to note that our trade is growing. According to our statistics, the growth in the first nine months of the year was 60% It is a very serious step to reverse the former downwards tendencies in trade and gain momentum," the Russian top diplomat noted.

He said that as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Russia "is interested to help find a solution and ensure progress towards the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.".

