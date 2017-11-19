Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, Iran, Turkey agree recommendations on Congress of Syrian National Dialogue

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 19, 16:33 UTC+3

Russian, Iranian, Turkish foreign ministers also discussed the military political situation in Syria and agreed that the level of violence in that country has lowered

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russian, Iranian, Turkish foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov, Javad Zarif and Mevlut Cavusolglu, have agreed recommendations on the organization of the Congress of the Syrian National Dialogue, the Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"Recommendations on all key issues of the organization of the Congress of the Syrian National Dialogue have been agreed. These recommendations will be reported to the presidents of Russia, Iran and Turkey ahead of their meeting in Sochi on November 22," the ministry said.

The ministries stressed that the initiative to convene the congress is geared to "rebuild trust between the Syrians and re-channel settlement of all issues of the national agenda into an inclusive intra-Syrian dialogue with an aim of searching for and reaching compromise solutions in the interests of united and strong Syria, as was envisaged by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254," the ministry said.

Lavrov, Cavusolgu and Zarif also discussed the military political situation in Syria and agreed that the level of violence in that country has lowered, which makes it possible to proceed to political settlement of the conflict. "The ministers spoke for energetic continuation of joint efforts in the Astana format (Astana is a venue for discussion of issues of the military situation in Syria - TASS), which help create conditions for the invigoration of the United Nations-mediated intra-Syrian talks in Geneva," the ministry added.

