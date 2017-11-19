Russian, Turkish, Iranian top diplomats state lowering of violence in Syria

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia, Mevlut Cavusoglu of Turkey and Javad Zarif of Iran have agreed that the level of violence in Syria has lowered and now it is possible to proceed to political settlement of the conflict in that country, the Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday after their meeting in Turkey’s Antalya.

"The ministers exchanged opinions on the entire range of issues of the Syrian settlement," the ministry said. "The sides discussed key tendencies in the development of the military political situation in that country in the context of the defeat of the nest of international terrorism that is nearing completion and the operation of de-escalation zones established within the framework of the Astana process."

"The sides stated the lowering of the level of violence in Syria, which makes it possible for the Syrian parties to proceed from armed confrontation to political settlement," the ministry stressed.