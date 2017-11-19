Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian, Iranian, Turkish foreign ministers begin meeting on Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 19, 12:56 UTC+3

The ministerial meeting is organized prior to the Russia-Iran-Turkey summit due in Sochi on November 22

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meeting in Antalya

ANTALYA /Turkey/, November 19. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey Sergei Lavrov, Javad Zarif and Mevlut Cavusoglu began negotiations in Antalya on Sunday, TASS correspondent reported from the site.

The ministerial meeting is devoted to settlement of the Syria crisis and is organized prior to the Russia-Iran-Turkey summit due in Sochi on November 22.

The meeting’s key topics would be the situations in the de-escalation zones in Syria, especially near Idlib, further joint actions in the Astana format.

The foreign ministers may exchange opinions on the Syrian National Dialogue Congress and a new round of the intra-Syrian consultations in Geneva on November 28.

