Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow places all responsibility for termination of OPCW-UN mission work in Syria on US

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 17, 19:29 UTC+3

The Russian side is ready for consultations on finding a solution, the ministry stressed

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russia is ready for consultations on the situation around the Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM) of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and the UN to investigate chemical attacks in Syria, but notes that all responsibility for the termination of the mechanism’s activities lies with the United States, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Read also

UN Security Council rejects Russian draft on Syria chemical probe

"All responsibility for the cessation of JIM’s activities lies with Washington and the UN Security Council member-countries, which supported it," the ministry stressed.

"The Russian side is ready for consultations on finding a way out of the situation. We proceed from the assumption that the resumption of the activities of the agency investigating the use of chemical weapons in Syria would be justified and even necessary only if proper lessons were learned from the negative experience of the mechanism’s work and if it was reinforced substantially."

"In these circumstances, just extending the JIM’s mandate, as if everything was going on without a hitch in its work, would be inadmissible. Therefore, Russia had no choice but to veto the US draft," the statement said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian bombers hit Islamic State targets near Syria’s Abu Kamal
2
Lavrov slams Haley’s remark about impossibility to reach Russia's envoy as fake diplomacy
3
Major fossil find of extinct sea cow unearthed in Russia’s Far East
4
Russian scientists concoct non-addictive painkiller more effective than morphine
5
Russia floats out 4th Borei-class strategic nuclear submarine
6
Putin’s sway on Donbass overestimated — Kremlin
7
Russian defense firm tests heavy motorbike at Formula One race track in Sochi
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама