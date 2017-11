MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russian, Iranian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin, Hassan Rouhani and Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be discussing "all Syrian agenda" in Sochi, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"These are security underwriters and they will be discussing Syrian settlement," he noted. Asked about whether a statement will be made after the meeting, Peskov said, "I don’t know yet.".