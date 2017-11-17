Russian and Czech presidents to meet on November 21 — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Czech counterpart Milos Zeman will meet in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on November 21, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Friday.

"On November 21 in Sochi (there will be a meeting between the two leaders)," he said.

The Czech president is due to pay an official visit to Russia on November 20-24. On November 22, Zeman will be in Moscow where he will meet with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. He is expected to address the Russian-Czech Business Forum in the Russian capital.

The Czech president who will be accompanied by a delegation made up of representatives of the country’s business circles will also visit Russia’s Urals city of Yekaterinburg, which will host a business forum bringing together Russian and Czech entrepreneurs on November 23.

Zeman’s visit to Russia will be one of his last foreign trips during his five-year presidential tenure, which expires next spring. The country will hold presidential election in January 2018, during which the incumbent leader will seek re-election for a second five-year term.