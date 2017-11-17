Contacts of Russian, US leaders prove they can come to agreement — ambassador

WASHINGTON, November 17. /TASS/. Recent contacts between the presidents of Russia and the United States in Vietnam demonstrate that the two states can agree on joint work, Russia’s US Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said on Thursday.

"The recent contacts between the Russian and US presidents on the sidelines of the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) Summit in Vietnam and their joint statement on Syria have proven that our countries need each other and can agree on working together," the ambassador said during the reception on the occasion of presenting credentials to US President Donald Trump.

"Only through joint efforts we can come up with adequate responses to the challenges of today, chief among which remains global terrorism," he added.

The diplomat said his main task was to establish constructive and mutually advantageous cooperation between the two states.

"I can assure you that the primary assignment that I have from my leadership is to fully develop our bilateral ties, to build a constructive, predictable and mutually advantageous model of cooperation," he said.

According to the ambassador, good relations between Russia and the United States will benefit everyone.

"I am confident that everyone will benefit from good Russian-American relations, considering a special responsibility of our countries as permanent members of the UN Security Council for maintaining global peace and security," he said.

Antonov added that "the environment for me to step in as a new Ambassador is far from being favorable."

"We have to deal with the heavy legacy we have inherited. Nevertheless, it is important not to shut off from one another, not to look back at the past, but rather to have a strategic vision of our common goals," he went on.

"Though my work started in difficult conditions, I have to mention that I was given a positive and warm reception at the State Department and other agencies I visited so far," he said. "And it is worth to note that my American counterparts have shown their willingness to build a constructive dialogue."

The ambassador said that he and other staff members of the Russian embassy "will do our best to promote a positive bilateral agenda." "I count on the experience and assistance of my fellow ambassadors and would appreciate their valuable tips and advice," Antonov added.

"It is a great honor for me and at the same time an incredible professional challenge to carry out a diplomatic mission in this country," Antonov said. "It is worth mentioning that Washington, D.C. has the most qualified members of the diplomatic community I have ever seen. This city gathers foreign appointees from top government positions, which proves the significance that all countries attach to their relations with the United States."

Antonov arrived in Washington on August 31 to replace Sergey Kislyak as the Russian ambassador to the US. He presented his diplomatic credentials to the US president on September 8.